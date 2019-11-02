Thank you to sponsors, supporters of ‘Arsenic
and Old Lace’
To the editor:
On behalf of the cast and crew of “Arsenic and Old Lace,” we would like to thank everyone for a fantastic show. DeKalb Theater is blessed to have community members who are supportive of our program and attend our shows. We are also very grateful for all of our sponsors. It would have been difficult to produce this show without them.
We would like to thank our sponsors for our 2019-2020 season: 7th Street Bar and Grill, Auburn Custom Canvas, Auburn Moose Family Center, Auburn Town Tavern, Best Deal Auto Sales, Brown and Brown Insurance Agency, Business Impressions, Byler Lane, Carbaugh Jewelers, David and Sue Albright, Dean and JoAnn Wilcoxon, The Deli at 6th & Main, Finderson Law LLC, Gerald and Elaine Chapp, Jennifer Bell, Kathy’s Kountry Kitchen, New Millennium, Thomas P. Mason M.D., Yes to the Dress, and YMCA of DeKalb County.
There were also sponsors that did not want their name to be featured and we are grateful for their donations as well.
Next, a very special thank you to Mr. Marcus Wagner and the DHS administration team, the DHS custodial team, our theater parents and volunteers, Mrs. Fry, our fine arts secretary, Rick and Vicki James and the James Foundation.
We would also like to thank Dave Kurtz, from The Star newspaper. We appreciate the front page article, and your support of this program throughout the years.
I would also love to personally thank the cast and crew for all of their hard work and dedication to this show and the DeKalb Theater program. A special shout-out to our amazing direct Jed Freels for believing in us as we took on this production.
I am so proud of everyone that participated in the show. It’s like what our director always says, “No such thing as small parts, just small actors.” I truly believe that this is true for every single one of you. I am so blessed to have had the opportunity to student direct such an amazing group.
Thank you to all of our sponsors and everyone who came to watch “Arsenic and Old Lace.” See you at the next show!
Eva Hallman
DeKalb High School sophomore
Student director of “Arsenic and Old Lace”
