To the editor:
As we move into this election season, I find myself with an incredible opportunity to reintroduce myself to our amazing community! I am Heather (Guinn) Krebs. My family has called DeKalb County home for the past century. I attended Fairfield Elementary, DeKalb Middle and DeKalb High School, graduating in 1996. The fantastic education that I received at DeKalb then allowed me to continue my educational journey at Purdue University, earning a bachelor’s degree of science in civil engineering. After graduating, I worked a brief time in Indianapolis before transferring back to Fort Wayne to work at an architecture and engineering firm as a cost estimator and construction project manager. In 2013, I moved into my current position with the Fort Wayne Community Schools Facilities Department as the program coordinator for the REPAIR FWCS program, a taxpayer-supported renovation and restoration program that has now benefited from three successful referendums totaling $380-million of improvements at many of FWCS’s 50 school buildings. Due to the support of DeKalb Central voters, I’ve had the honor of serving on the DeKalb Central Board of School Trustees since 2012, with the last two years serving as board president. I live in Auburn with my husband, Cole, a teacher and guidance counselor at DeKalb High School. I’m the proud step-mother to Caitlin, a paraprofessional at DeKalb Middle School working toward a degree in special education; step-son Jay, a senior at Indiana University; and twin sons Trenten and Jett who attend fourth grade at James R. Watson Elementary.
My professional experience in both private business and the business side of K-12 schools provides me with a strong foundation for understanding budgeting, operations, and the work required of a school board member. As a board member, I have also committed myself to expanding my knowledge of good governance practices and issues affecting public schools by participating in continuing education and professional development activities through ISBA (Indiana School Boards Association) and NSBA (National School Boards Association). In 2019, I received ISBA’s Exemplary Governance award recognition as having achieved Distinguished Board Member status.
I consider myself a fiscal conservative, but I also understand the costs of providing quality education for our students. I believe in finding ways to maximize our district budget to provide as many quality opportunities for our students as possible, to provide competitive wages and benefits to ensure that we can attract the best staff, and to maintain and improve our physical assets to continue to serve our community well in to the future.
Our public schools should not only provide academic opportunities to our students, but also strong vocational and extra-curricular opportunities that will provide them with the tools to succeed in whatever they choose to do. I encourage opportunities for our schools to work with our community to not only provide a workforce with the skills to work in our local businesses and grow our local economy, but also to cultivate within our graduates a desire to build their own future within our great community.
I have worked in my time as a board member to be available to our community members when they have questions and concerns and I do not shy away from tough conversations. I can be contacted at hkrebs@dekalbcentral.net or krebsfordekalb@gmail.com. Please reach out and let’s talk! I respectfully ask for your vote allow me to continue to utilize my experience, leadership, and pride in DeKalb Central Schools and DeKalb County in service as a school board member.
Heather Krebs
Auburn
