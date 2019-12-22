25 years ago
• The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum warmed the winter season with a display of hot rods in a new exhibit. Hot-rod enthusiasts Jerry Muzzillo of Auburn and Larry Nicklin of Leo personally searched for and selected a baker’s dozen of hot rods. Nicklin was known for having built the hot rod driven by James Dean in the 1955 movie “Rebel Without a Cause.”
