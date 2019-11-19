To the editor:
In reply to the Pat Ankney letter Nov. 13, I can appreciate the comparison of voting locations to marriage locations. I do not believe marriage is worded in the Constitution. However a separation of church and state is.
The Constitution has value to me. Does not matter if you vote, or not, get married, or not. The Constitution allows everyone to share their opinions. I shared mine.
Here is a very interesting website: https://ffrf.org/legal/item/14006-church-polling-places
Bradley Thompson
Waterloo
