To the editor:
During this terrible time the world is living in today, I often have to step back and remind myself how incredibly lucky I am.
I am retired, so I don’t have to worry about a job. I have no school age children. I don’t have to worry about sending them to school. Which, right now I wouldn’t send them. I do however have a daughter who lives in Seattle and I worry for her. I have a home I love, a car to drive, and food to eat. I have enough money to live on and enough projects to keep me busy until I’m 103. I am content to stay at home, work in my yard, read my books, and, yes, watch hundreds of videos.
Sadly, though we won’t be having our yearly family reunion. We simply don’t want to take the chance of exposing each other to possible harm. No one I know in my family is sick but why take the chance.
I have thought of thousands of things I would like to say concerning the state of our present government but it would do no good. There are too many in my little corner of the world who would not agree with me.
Unless you lose someone you love, only then will you realize the magnitude of the problems we are facing.
Barbara Case
Topeka
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.