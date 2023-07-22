25 years ago
• An opening reception of the permanent exhibit, “Auburn Foundry Gallery of Auburn-Built Automobiles” opened July 28 at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum. ACD Museum president Robert Sbarge dedicated the permanent gallery, sponsored by Auburn Foundry, Inc. The new gallery interprets 11 makes of cars build in the Auburn community beginning at the turn of the 20th century, along with manufacturers and pioneers. The renovated gallery contains uncommon examples of authentic Kiblinger, McIntyre, Imp and Zimmerman automobiles, along with educational histories about their makers.
