To The editor:
Quiet Knight Veteran's Car Show was held on Aug. 7, 40 cars only due to rain! With sponsors and day of show we still raised $6,682 for our veteran's fund.
Thank you to all who helped work the show. Cannot do this without your help.
I want to thank all of our sponsors, Chuck Henry, Bill Yoder Ford, Bell Equipment Services, Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Thomas Funeral Home, Jimelle Inc., Hixson Sand & Gravel, DeKalb County Council on Aging, Tireville Inc., Garrett State Bank, Rick & Vicki James, Beacon Credit Union (Auburn), 3 Rivers Credit Union (Auburn), Custer Grain Company, DeKalb Metal Finishing Inc., Bralin Laser Services Inc., Jim & Sandra Steele, Rathburn Tool & Manufacturing, Albright Chassis Works, TI Fluid Systems (Ligonier), Kelham Farms Inc., E-Collar and Helen J. McCave/Lisa Karn.
I want to thank all of our door prize sponsors, Fort Wayne Clutch, Autozone, Advance Auto Parts, Ridge Napa of Garrett, Mino II of Garrett, C&P Machine, MJ's Apparel, Classic City Automotive Napa.
Special thank you to all who worked on piston trophies, Harts Machine Service (Cecil, Ohio), Don Brown, Terry Whan, Roger Steinman, Bob Bishop, Tom Bishop.
Thank you from Brian Lamm, president of Quiet Knight and Tom Bishop S.A.L. Commander Squadron #178 of Garrett.
Tom Bishop
Quiet Knight Veteran's Car Show
