To the editor:
In regard to “Hoosier leaders respond to Indianapolis mass shooting,” (local news, April 16).
As of April 16, 2021, there have been 147 mass shootings in the United States. The mass shooting in Indianapolis, which killed eight individuals, not including the gunman, was unexpected.
This issue is important because there have been 147 mass shootings in the United States and we are only through, almost, four months of the year. The motive of the shooting has not yet been found. Families are still without answers to why a young man open-fired at a Fed-Ex warehouse.
There needs to be something done so that incidents like this do not happen again. This issue has had a big impact on our state and we never know when this could happen again and who the victims will be.
If this issue speaks to you, I encourage you to contact your local policymakers and ask them to make a change. I encourage you to support pieces of legislation that support reducing gun violence. I encourage you to hug your loved ones extra tight because tomorrow is never guaranteed.
Katelyn McBride
LaGrange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.