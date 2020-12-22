To the editor:
The Tri-State Team for Unity and Justice would like to thank the community for coming out in a big way for our Christmas drive. We were able to help 23 kids in two shelters and no place to call home. We also helped six families. The total children provided with Christmas gifts was 40.
Your generosity is boundless and it truly transcends anything that divides us.
We would like to give a big shout out to The Hair Center, Caleo Cafe, The Brokaw Movie House and Cahoots Coffee Cafe. You sponsored a unity tree and because of you this drive was possible. You are what makes our small town a wonderful place to live and shop.
We would like to thank Carol Lynn for the bags of hand crocheted hats and scarves. You are amazing and your creations were beautiful.
Lastly, our gratitude goes out to everyone that made a donation to our GoFundMe or picked a tag off one of our trees and returned a gift. Many friends and acquaintances reached out via social media with donations. We were amazed how in the midst of a pandemic, people came out and made this drive a success.
Our community is blessed to have so many caring people and wonderful local shops that participate in efforts such as this. These shops have suffered under the pandemic but still they don't hesitate to help their community when asked.
Once again from all of us, thank you and have a very Merry Christmas.
Susan Catterall
Hamilton
