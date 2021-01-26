To the editor:
Would you want to donate land to the city if you knew that your gift was likely to be sold simply because a few homeowners wanted it for themselves? For the second time in the past couple of years, the Auburn Park Board has entertained the sale of a portion of one of our city parks. The first time involved the potential sale of more than three acres of our 12-acre Memorial Park; that sale remains unresolved. The current proposal is for “approximately ¾ of an acre” of Don Lash Park. All of the continuing board members — Lou Metelko, Mike Makarewich and Tadd Boman — remain open to a proposed sale.
Tom Smith, whose father donated their family farm to the city to become Smith Acres Park and Don Lash Park, has publicly stated he and his family do not want this land sold and that they are also concerned about the precedent this sale could set.
This three-quarters of an acre is included on the property’s original plat as the “Park Area,” which was “hereby dedicated (on October 17, 1994) to the City of Auburn to remain in its natural state unless developed by the City of Auburn Parks Department (emphasis added).” Mr. Biggs, the developer who donated that particular 1.849 acres of “Park Area,” clearly intended for it to stay in the park’s possession and asked that it remain in its natural state. Why, then, are some board members entertaining its sale? What precedent does selling park land set?
The Auburn Park and Recreation Department’s mission statement is to “provide quality parks and facilities, open spaces, natural areas, educational opportunities and services, which will enhance the well-being of the citizens of Auburn and surrounding areas.” If you were to venture into this grassy park area dotted with pine trees, you might find it the perfect place to have a picnic while watching the birds and squirrels scurrying about. Open spaces and natural areas are exactly what this little slice of Don Lash Park is and could be for generations to come, if not sold off to the highest bidder.
Do you agree that the Parks Board should honor its mission to protect and safeguard the open and natural spaces in our community? If so, I would encourage you to respectfully share your concerns with the park superintendent, Eric Ditmars at elditmars@ci.auburn.in.us.
Also, consider attending a park board meeting the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Rieke Park Lodge. It is the only way to be sure you are getting the full picture of what is happening. If you cannot attend in person, consider calling (260) 920-3206 and enter 1802 when prompted to attend the meeting by phone.
Janet Canino, Ph.D.
Auburn
