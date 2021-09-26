To the editor:
RE: Commissioners Reject Steuben County Health Department and Cameron Memorial Hospital COVID Letter
As I read the article today titled "Cameron full due to COVID-19," I'm reminded of the recent article I read regarding the decision of Steuben County commissioners to reject a letter from health experts to citizens about the pandemic. Instead of approving a simple health measure, the Steuben County Commissioners, specifically Lynne Leichty and Ken Shelton, chose to argue over underlines instead of taking a level look at the dire situation our community is currently in.
There are a couple of reasons in particular that I take issue with the commissioners' decision. First, as a business owner in Angola, I appreciate the hospital and health department providing me with clear information that I can provide to my employees and customers.
Second, and more importantly, the Steuben County Health Department is overseen and sanctioned by the Steuben County Commissioners. If they didn't know this letter was being produced, they should have — otherwise they're neglecting their duty. If they did know it was being produced, then they wasted the time of Steuben County Health Department employees and Cameron Memorial Hospital employees by allowing it the work to proceed without intending it to go forward. Additionally, if they were aware of this effort, they wasted taxpayer dollars, and the valuable time of our first responders, by sending the health department and hospital employees on a wild goose chase instead of nipping it in the bud from the start.
Lynne Leichty and Ken Shelton should be ashamed of this purely political stunt. Not just because they wasted the citizens' time and money, but because they're also stymying the efforts of health experts in our community to protect our citizens.
As reported by The Herald Republican, Leichty said, “Our position should not be one of mandating. It should be left up to public choice. Personal choice."
Do not be fooled by this argument. With this statement, she is not empowering us to make a choice. She is absolving herself and Ken Shelton of the responsibility of keeping Steuben County citizens safe and informed. She is absolving herself of the responsibility she has for our current situation.
For all of our sakes, I hope Leichty and Shelton can set politics aside and do some actual work to dig us out of the mess we're in.
Luke Zimmer
Owner and principal consultant, Skariphos Consulting
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.