Recent academic studies by Georgetown University suggest civic education has a direct bearing on civic dispositions including political tolerance, the likelihood to vote and participation in modern democracy and the community. In 2020, 61% of eligible Hoosier voters casted their ballot, ranking Indiana 42nd in the nation for voter turnout. One way to improve these numbers is through civic education.
In 2019, I authored Senate Enrolled Act 132, which encourages Indiana public high schools to administer a civics test to students as part of the required high school curriculum. We require those seeking citizenship in the U.S. to know this material, so it follows that we should ensure our students know the same information.
To continue the work I started in 2019, this session I am sponsoring House Bill 1384, which would require students in grades 6-8 to take a one-semester civics course. HB 1384 would task the Indiana Department of Education and State Board of Education to develop the standards for civics education.
HB 1384 would also establish the Indiana Civic Education Commission, which would consist of four legislators, appointed by each caucus leader, four state employees and seven lay members.
Understanding the rights and duties of our citizenship will help provoke a sense of gratefulness to our country. I am thankful to be building on my previous legislation in an effort to restore a basic understanding of our government in our society.
HB 1384 recently passed the Senate with bipartisan support and will now return to the House of Representatives for further consideration.
Aiding workforce transition for people with disabilities
Indiana has many students with disabilities in our education system. Compared to their non-disabled peers, students with disabilities are more likely to experience unemployment, underemployment, lower pay and job dissatisfaction.
I want to be sure that all Indiana students are set up for a successful transition from their role as a student into the workforce.
That’s why I am sponsoring House Bill 1313, which would require the Department of Workforce Development to inform former disabled students by mail of certain training or educational opportunities.
This bill would improve the employment options available to former students with disabilities by consolidating employment opportunities into one easily accessible list, eliminating the need to search and navigate through job postings. HB 1313 would also allow disabled job-seekers to see the full list of available opportunities, enabling them to choose jobs that interest them.
Not only would this bill benefit former students, but current students would benefit as well.
HB 1313 would require the State Board of Education, no later than Dec. 1, 2021, to adopt rules to establish an alternate diploma for students with significant cognitive disabilities, allowing these students more accessibility to higher-paying jobs.
HB 1313 would require an annual report to be compiled by the Department of Workforce Development and submitted to the Indiana General Assembly and the State Advisory Council on the Education of Children with Disabilities.
I greatly value people with disabilities and believe they deserve the chance to find fulfilling employment. I am confident this bill would serve as a resource for every disabled student in Indiana.
HB 1313 has been referred to the Senate Committee on Education and Career Development.
