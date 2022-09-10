COVID-19 claimed thousands of Hoosier lives and sickened hundreds of thousands, but it’s also caused a serious, secondary impact to Indiana — it slashed childhood vaccination rates.
It’s a serious problem that both state and local health officials are focused on as Indiana tries to bounce back to normalcy after the pandemic.
Whether because new parents were putting off seeking medical appointments while the virus was spreading, because of rising anti-vaccine sentiment brought on during the pandemic or a combination of both, Indiana has seen childhood vaccination rates plummet.
“One of the less publicized negative outcomes is a 10 percent reduction in childhood vaccination rates among Indiana children over the past two years. This puts our students at greater risk for diseases such as measles, mumps, chicken pox, and many others,” Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said.
Getting children all of their recommended shots before age 2 has always been a challenge for health care workers — even prior to the pandemic, those on-time rates were only about 7-in-10 — but the situation has become even more challenging now.
The obvious risk is that failing to get vaccines puts children at risk of preventable diseases that can range from unpleasant to potentially deadly. For example, while contracting chicken pox isn’t likely to cause a major complication, but something like pertussis (whooping cough) does land about half of children under 1 who contract it in the hospital, a no-doubt terrifying experience for a new parent.
We’ve even recently seen publicized news reports of a return of polio in New York, headlines that remind of FDR and the scourge of polio gripping the U.S. 90 years ago.
Vaccines for preventable diseases like polio, measles, mumps and more are highly effective at preventing both transmission and infection. And, as we all know from lengthy discussions (and arguments) during the COVID-19 pandemic, high vaccination rates can result in herd immunity, providing protection to those who can’t, or don’t, get vaccinated, too.
The slate of vaccines recommended by age 2 are also required for students entering kindergarten. Already about 20% of students entering public school don’t have their full shot record complete and that number is growing.
That gap creates a public health challenge likely to become more of an issue in 2025 and after, when “COVID babies” born during the pandemic start hitting kindergarten.
That’s going to stress not only local schools who have to manage their students’ immunization status, but health care infrastructure that has to get shots into arms.
So parents, it’s incumbent to commit to the full schedule of well-child visits for your new baby and toddler. Make sure they’re staying on schedule and getting their vaccines.
And for anyone who missed appointments or skipped shots during the pandemic, now is the time to catch up before kindergarten.
Childhood vaccines are safe, effective and important. The diseases children are vaccinated against have been mostly eradicated in our population because of decades of diligent public health work to get kids immunized.
Don’t surrender that progress and let legacy diseases make a comeback in America.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
