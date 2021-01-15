To the editor:
Many are not giving or getting adequate protection by wearing their masks below the nose. Some from pure ineptness, but most due to steamed-up glasses.
The solution is to place a thin coating of dish soap on the inside of one’s glasses, which will prevent fogging. Having done so for years in the O.R. — it works.
C.B. Hathaway Jr., M.D.
Auburn
