God is in control
To the editor:
The very principles this country were founded on are under attack as never before.
Legalizing lawlessness does not eliminate the wrong it involves. WE are seeing more and more of this.
God’s word — the bible — is still relevant today as is the truth that, when followed, shapes our lives to prepare us for what is to come. No amount of resistance/opposition will change that truth. Every day we live brings us closer to the final destination we have chosen. Do not succumb to compromise in your Christian walk for fear that “it may offend someone who doesn’t agree with your values/belief.”
If the issue with God is the loss of a loved one, we do not know what they were spared from in their future. Would we subject them to a return to this world, more suffering in it, and having to part with them again? That is not for us to control.
Even if we have walked away from or rejected God at some time, he continually pursues us and his arms are ever open to welcome us back. His love is unchanging and will cover us through and beyond every season we will face.
I will conclude with a quote about faith from Joni Eareckson Tada, “It’s simply taking God at his word and taking the next step.”
Patricia Johnson
Fremont
