90 years ago
• Salem Eckhart and a force of men are at work building the scaffolds in the Strand Theatre in downtown Kendallville, for the decorators to use while in their work. The decorators are already busy in some parts of the theater. R. L. Hudson, of Richmond, who is here overseeing the work said today, “Well, I guess it needed it, for I understand that the interior has not been ‘touched up” in the last 38 years.”
