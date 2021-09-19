90 years ago
• The enrollment at the Lutheran Parochial school in Kendallville reached 85 this morning of which 10 are new ones. The school will go forward with the same teachers that did such good work last year — Arthur M Fenker and Miss Esther M. Hartman.
