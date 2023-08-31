To the Editor:
"In a Jan. 17th editorial Eric Doden, candidate for Indiana governor, wrote specifically about police reform movements in the United States, arguing they were anti-police and anti-rule of law. His statements make clear that on this issue he has no idea what he is talking about.
Doden first criticized reform movements in the summer of 2020. He did so without once mentioning that those movements burst onto the scene because the nation watched officers of the government crush a man to death in broad daylight for over seven minutes. Doden invoking 2020 without once mentioning George Floyd’s death is willfully ignorant, if not purposefully manipulative.
Floyd’s death, initiated because he was suspected of using a counterfeit $20 bill, follows so many others: 12 year-old Tamir Rice who was playing with a toy gun in a park and was shot to death within two seconds of officers arriving on scene; Eric Garner who cried out “I can’t breathe!” while he was choked to death for selling untaxed cigarettes; Laquan McDonald who was simply walking away when a Chicago officer shot him in the back. It took Chicago citizens over 400 days and a Freedom of Information Act request in order to see the video footage of his death.
It is interesting to read Doden write, “In America, a system was established where everyone is accountable to the law.” That’s the problem — officers who kill citizens are almost never held accountable. In fact, it is next to impossible to prosecute a police officer in the United States. No sane person is calling for the prosecution of officers who are serving and protecting their communities; who are showing up each day where every other social system has failed, work which usually puts them in difficult if not dangerous situations. But blindly lauding law enforcement and refusing to hold officers accountable doesn’t help their cause. It erodes public trust, damages the rule of law and resulted in more police killings last year than any time in recorded U.S. history.
Doden specifically criticizes Colorado’s efforts to end qualified immunity for police. Those efforts arose following the death of Elijah McClain. I worked with Elijah for two years at a Boys & Girls Club in Colorado. He was a quiet kid, usually smiling, who looked out for his sisters after they left school. He was good at three pointers. He volunteered playing the violin for animals at a shelter.
Elijah was walking home from buying an ice tea one day when someone called the police saying an individual looked “sketchy.” Three officers jumped out of a car and grabbed him. They never told Elijah if he was under arrest and never told him if he was committing a crime. When he panicked at three grown men inexplicably grabbing him and tried to pull away, they forced him to the ground where he threw up multiple times. Pinning his arms behind him, other officers injected him with 500 mg of Ketamine. He died hours later.
I sat and listened to the body camera footage while the kid I had mentored pleaded, breathed out “I’m just trying to be better,” and was killed. The District Attorney decided not to prosecute the officers who killed Elijah. But thanks to public outcry, body camera footage and the very reform efforts Doden specifically criticizes, those men now face over 30 charges.
That’s why accountability is important. Some people should be officers, upholding the law and protecting communities. Some people should not. Writing vague rhetoric about police officers will score Eric Doden political points. But it's not leadership. What we need now is not more men who will say anything to get power. What we need now are leaders."
Zach Heimach
Auburn
