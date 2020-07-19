25 years ago
• During the Albion Rotary Club’s 50th anniversary celebration, longtime Santa Claus and lifetime Albion resident John Beckley was named 1995 Albion Citizen of the Year. In presenting the award, club member Dr. David VanMeter noted a hefty list of civic contributions from Beckley, including his portrayal of Santa for numerous groups since the 1950s and 30 years as a 4-H leader. Beckley, 80, co-organized the Noble County 4-H Horse and Pony Club, and also helped start the Albion Lions Club. He has not missed a club meeting for 43 years.
