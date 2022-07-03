90 years ago
• George H. Kirkwood, of Owosso, Michigan, is the new manager of the local Morris 5 & 10 Cent to $1.00 store in Kendallville, succeeding Kenneth Bisel, who was transferred to the Morris store at Van Wert, Ohio. Mr. Kirkwood is moving into the residence on South State Street, formerly occupied by Mr. Bisel and family.
