To the editor:
I have known Brady Thomas for many years, starting in my school bus driving days. Brady was a polite, caring young man which carries over to the type of man he is today. I enjoy staying in touch with and keeping up on people I have met throughout my life, especially the students I met.
When I learned that Brady was running for sheriff of DeKalb County, it intrigued me and peaked my interest. I have spoken with numerous people in our community that are familiar with Brady: some friends, some co-workers, or just some that have heard the name. Many of these support Brady and feel he is the best candidate to lead the sheriff's department, which I couldn't agree with more.
I met with Brady and spoke with him about his ideas. The more I speak with Brady or speak with people about Brady, the more I am excited and encouraged for the ideas and community involvement that Brady suggests.
I am a full supporter of Brady's ideas and beliefs. Brady is an honest person, very level headed, intelligent, a forward thinker, and is a terrific listener. For these reasons and many more, I will be voting for Brady Thomas in the May 3 primary election as the next sheriff for DeKalb County.
Judy Pepple,
Auburn
