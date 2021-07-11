A reader extends hisses to the people who “spent an obscene amount of money for fireworks set off on July 3. It lasted for over an hour. It was irresponsible and nothing more than noise pollution. With the amazing fireworks in Angola there is no need for what you did. Instead you could have purchased bags of pet food and donated it to the local animal shelter. Hopefully the medical professionals you kept awake ... don’t have to treat one of your loved ones in an E.R. tonight or tomorrow while sleep deprived.”
An extra high high five to all of the organizers, pilots, vendors and volunteers who made this weekend’s Balloons Aloft event in Angola a huge success. Good weather allowed thousands to enjoy this weekend event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.