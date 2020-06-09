To the editor:
I just want to send out a big thank you to a fellow customer at the Angola Meijer store! I was shopping at Meijer on Saturday afternoon, June 6. After getting back home I noticed that my heart-shaped necklace was missing. I was frantically searching trying to retrace where I had been that day.
I called the Meijer store and talked to their customer service and described the necklace and then they told me a customer had found it and turned it in.
I feel very blessed that someone would be so kind and honest to turn it in. All I can say is thank you and bless you for your kindness!
Reesa Cook
Wolcottville
