To the editor:
Responsibility, accountability and integrity: When I look at the changes going on in the world these three words are what I believe we need in the leadership within our communities. This holds especially true in the area of law enforcement.
I have read the interviews, letters to the editor, listened and observed the opinions of many on the sheriff's race. I am amazed at the handful of former and current officers who have spoken out against the current sheriff about his lack of communication and that have given the perception of his inability to listen to those under him making it look like he is a power hungry person. I can tell you that I do not for one minute believe this is true. I do believe that this is their perception, but I do not believe that it is the current sheriff’s leadership style.
Dave’s background speaks volumes to the years of experience in leadership and management. He came into the position and didn’t follow the status quo, knowing he would possibly upset current employees, friends and some community members. Dave chose to put people in positions that he felt would position the department and community for success.
Dave and his team plan to continue to build and provide much needed programming to our community around gun safety, helping with mental health and rehabilitation issues which shows he has compassion and listens to others. This seems more important to me than worrying about whether you can take your cellphone in the court house or not.
There is no question Dave holds others accountable for their actions but no more accountable than he holds himself, which is a necessary trait of a leader. Now more than ever, it is important for all members of the community to be personally responsible and hold each other accountable for their actions. I truly believe this is Dave’s philosophy and strategy. It has been proven that people will revert to deflection if they don’t like being held accountable for their actions. So my question to our community would be why all of a sudden are we hearing of issues in the sheriff's department from former and current employees? Could accountability be an issue?
Tony Dungy was quoted as saying, “Integrity, the choice between what’s convenient and what’s right.” Dave Cserep is a man of integrity. He has served our country, sacrificed protecting our country, our community and the communities around us.
In a world like today, do we really want to change the sheriff in DeKalb county? I believe we must have someone who is fiscally responsible, willing to invest in rehabilitation programming, and a person who can look at the big picture to keep our community and surrounding communities safe.
I will be voting for Dave Cserep in May! I hope you will be joining me.
Holly Morton Lantz
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.