To the editor:
Much has been in the news about global warming now called climate change, and the harm it could cause. President Joe Biden wants to spend $3 trillion in an attempt to solve the problem. AOC’s Green New Deal claims that “global warming at or above two degrees Celsius beyond pre-industrialized levels will cause … $1,000,000,000,000 damage of public infrastructure and coastal real estate in the United States … global temperatures must be kept below 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrialized levels.”
The common claim is these conclusions are scientific consensus, thus beyond question. Are they really scientific consensus?
I have a thick file of claims by professors who claim they were terminated for expressing doubts about human-caused climate change. Examples include Professor Nickolas Drapela, fired from Oregon State University, Dr. Peter Ridd, ex-professor of marine science at James Cook University, Professor Judith Curry, ex-head of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Professor Valentina Zharkova of Newcastle University, Professor Willie Soon of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and Professors Fred Singer, Ph.D., Craig Idso, Ph.D., and Robert Carter, Ph.D.
The problem is so great that the MIT Alfred P. Sloan Professor of Atmospheric Science Richard Lindzen, wrote: “How can a barely discernible, one-degree increase in the recorded global mean temperature since the late 19th century possibly gain public acceptance as the source of recent weather catastrophes?” Lindzen asked, why don't more scientists speak up about this? He answers, many scientists have been cowed by fear of losing the ability to support their families.
As a non-climatologist, I cannot judge every climate-change controversy, but am very concerned about the repression of respected scientists expressing their concerns about climate-change. My climatologist friends will relate their concerns to me privately, but must be careful about expressing them publicly.
Suppressing debate, though, is no way to solve problems. Problems are solved by debating the ramifications of Biden’s proposed actions. I obtained a list of a thousand scientists who objected to the anthropogenic climate claims and was surprised to see it included my politically leftist father’s name. Under the Paris Accord Biden rejoined, the major polluters, China and India, have no obligation to reduce their CO2 emissions. As of 2018 China had nearly a thousand gigawatts of coal-fired electricity generation, and India had over 126 gigawatts. Neither China nor India have a target to reduce their total CO2 emissions under the Paris Accord. Where are protests about their "destroying the planet"?
Experts tell us if we got our CO2 emissions down to zero, it would have little effect on the worldwide problem. The German economist and IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) official Ottmar Edenhofer wrote “one must say clearly that we redistribute de facto the world’s wealth by climate policy. One has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. This has almost nothing to do with environmental policy anymore.”
The fact is climate has changed throughout history for many reasons. The mid-19th century Little Ice Age which followed the Medieval Warm Period (AD 950 to AD 1250) illustrate two non-anthropogenic cyclic change examples.
I have family ties to Angola, and, as we are only about 15 minutes away, Angola is our favorite place to shop.
Jerry Bergman
Montpelier, Ohio
