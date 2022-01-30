90 years ago
• A total of 23 persons were examined at the free tuberculosis clinic held in the examination room of the courthouse in Albion with Dr. O.T. Kidder of Irene Byron, assisted by Noble County Nurse Baker and officials of the Noble County Tuberculosis Association assisting. The examination developed three active cases of tuberculosis and two suspected. Five were found with defective tonsils, three with bad teeth and two children were found to be very much under nourished. Six persons were re-examined to determine their status at the present time.
