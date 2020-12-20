• 25 years ago

At 7:18 of the second quarter of the Lady Knights basketball game against Westview, East Noble’s Jaymee Wappes hit a three-pointer from from the left wing off a feed from Jennifer Borger that not only pushed the Knights’ lead to 26-5, it put the 5-foot-6 center senior guard in the East Noble record books as only the second girl basketball player to reach 1,000 career points. The girls’ coach Fred Inniger said it was an unbelieveable accomplishment. Susie Thrapp in 1979, is the only other Lady Knight to make the 1,000-point mark.

