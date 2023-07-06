To the Editor:
Cultural Marxists have a deceptive vocabulary, Wokespeak, concealing the Neo-Marxist nature of wokeness.
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is Wokespeak for woke indoctrination programs.
DEI programs are being implemented in schools, corporations and governmental organizations as the woke continue their long march of conquest through the institutions.
A breakdown of this phrase is useful for understanding characteristics of wokeness.
Diversity is the first word.
Diversity means identity-based approaches to society. Identity groups are defined by woke ideology based on Neo-Marxist categories of oppressor and oppressed.
Diversity purports to recognize diverse identity groups.
Diversity, in practice, requires uniform consensus on the beliefs and agenda of wokeness and excludes those considered as oppressors.
Whiteness is the original sin of wokeness. The white, heterosexual, cisgender (non-transgender) Christian male is the ultimate oppressor.
A sense of inferiority and guilt for evils perpetrated by other white individuals throughout history, especially slavery, is perpetrated through DEI programs.
Sadly, anti-white racist indoctrination through DEI is foisted upon school children lacking intellectual and emotional defenses to combat it.
Black conservatives like Clarence Thomas or Thomas Sowell are not considered diverse because they are critical of wokeness.
Thomas’ confirmation hearing, led by former Senator Joe Biden, was an exhibition of unmitigated leftist hatred toward Black conservatives.
Equity is the second word.
Equity sounds like equality, an American virtue, but has a far different meaning.
Equality means protection of individual rights and opportunities regardless of immutable characteristics like ethnicity, sex and national origin.
Equality emphasizes and rewards individual responsibility, stewardship, and initiative.
Conversely, equity focuses upon equal outcomes for woke-defined identity groups.
Equity emphasizes state management over society and governmental redistribution of wealth, income, influence, and power, with the state and its minions enriching themselves from the loot.
Equity requires dismantling free societies, and enacting policies favoring some identity groups over others.
Unfavorable disparities between woke-defined identity groups and majority culture are assumed to result from systemic oppression/racism.
More credible explanations are discounted.
For instance, fatherless children of all skin tones perform poorly on metrics like poverty, addiction, incarceration and physical and sexual abuse.
Absent or uninvolved fathers are a common characteristic of recent school shooters, too.
Involved fathers are crucial to raising well-adjusted children.
Prevalence of fatherlessness within identity groups correlates with these unfavorable disparities. However, fatherlessness is rarely mentioned as a cause.
Why? The importance of father-led natural families is denied by the woke, feminists and their sycophants.
What caused the increased frequency of fatherlessness in America?
The Sexual Revolution detached sexual activity from fruitful marital relationships honoring God. LBJ’s Great Society and its welfare programs provided financial incentives promoting fatherless households.
Wokeness, empowered by the Democrat party, perpetuates the war on natural, father-led families.
Defying God’s created order ensures future personal and societal chaos.
Inclusion is the final word.
The woke profess to be inclusive of diverse points of view and voices.
Public schools and libraries expose children to inappropriate materials and depraved individuals like drag queens under the banner of inclusion.
Inclusion incorporates only woke-approved voices, creating a self-affirming echo chamber.
Voices of critics are considered hate speech, microaggressions, disinformation, and pseudo-science, which must be silenced.
In their worldview, words of critics are considered as a type of violence. It is therefore appropriate to reciprocate with real violence.
Incidences of violence perpetrated by them are often underreported by media allies, who support the woke agenda and run interference for them.
A recent example of woke violence is the assault and confinement of swimmer Riley Gaines at San Francisco State University after speaking on the unfairness of female athletes competing with “transgenders” like William (Lia) Thomas.
Robert Sparkman
Rome City
