To the Editor:
I was heartbroken to read in that Steve Garbacz, our newspaper’s executive editor, is leaving The News Sun. I have come to rely on his reporting to inform me about all the interesting and important things happening in and around Kendallville. I will miss his witty and thought-provoking “Garbacz Dump” editorials, which have often lead to interesting debates and discussions with my husband (for example, Steve’s recent plan to start a trans-only charter school had our full support).
Selfishly, I mourn the loss of our great journalist, though I wish him all the best in his future endeavors and much peaceful time spent with family.
Ania Hornberger
Kendallville
