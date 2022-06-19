25 years ago
• Lisa Hile was crowned Chain O’ Lakes Days Festival queen during the first night of festivities around the courthouse square in Albion. Hiles is a senior at Central Noble High School. Todd Herendeen, of Albion, who portrayed Elvis, tied for first place in the talent show in the adult division with Joanne Walker, of Albion, who sang “Guys Do It All the Time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.