Seventeen groups took the Take-A-Day Challenge ringing for 185 hours with an average of $60.46/hour. If every one of the 1,832 hours had been taken at that rate, we would have raised $110,762.72. These challengers raised $11,184.96 or about 32.67% of the total! The high kettle among challengers goes to First Christian Church in Kendallville for the third year in a row with $2,992.42. The random draw winner was Noble House Ministries who rang at Doc’s Hardware in Albion!
Individual donors and groups brought in the remainder of the total. We cannot thank each and every ringer enough! Every ringer counts because silent kettles are empty kettles. I also could not do this without my team of Skip Rash running the accounting, Ellyne Sollenberger working her magic to line up ringers for Kendallville, Jerry Burghduff heading up Rome City and our newcomers this year of Sam Maddox in Albion and Christina Pena in Ligonier. Of course, the CGM office staff who schedules and helps manage behind the scenes is invaluable. As always, a big thank you to Fred Inniger at WAWK for his legendary support and cheerleading for us.
The question is always the same, “Where does the money go?” There have been a few changes at the Salvation Army and so it goes a number of places.
Ten percent of the kettle total goes to Indiana Service Extension Administrative support. It pays for the checkbooks we use, any kettle equipment we need and the people support it takes to operate the Indianapolis office. I consider this our tithe to the organization that allows us to do so much more here in Noble County.
Twenty percent of the kettle total will go to the Territorial and Central Divisions to support all it takes to do ministry beyond Noble County. We can choose to lament that it is not here or we can choose to Noble Up and be proud of the support we help provide for things like the disaster teams that are on the ground right now in Kentucky and other locations recently hit by deadly tornadoes. We can rest assured, should that ever happen here, much more would come to Noble County than we have ever given. There are 7,565 Salvation Army Centers of Operation nationwide that address poverty, addiction recovery, human trafficking, child and adult day care, shelters, thrift shops, senior citizen homes, medical facilities, camps, Service Extension Units like us and more; 30,934,441 people were helped by the Salvation Army in 2020, including those we helped right here in Noble County and we are a part of that help.
Here in Noble County in 2021, we provided 600 Tools For Schools kits to Noble County elementary school teachers so they would not need to pay out of their pockets to keep supplies on hand for students who may not have what they need. Over $13,600 was spent to enhance the quality of life for our senior citizens in skilled nursing facilities and living in our community. Over $13,000 was spent to assist Noble County residents with rent and utilities. Families received funds to go to Kroger for groceries in addition to our food pantry as we responded to the impact of the rising cost of food for those on a fixed income; $600 was provided to families who experienced disaster, such as house fires. We are able to assist several neighbors with the challenging task of obtaining updated state issued identification. For the first time this year, we were able to go to Noble House to assist the 19 women and children living there so they would know their community cares about them and wants them to succeed.
So, were there challenges and frustrations? Yes. Will we have to cut back the ways we give this year? Unfortunately, yes, we will need to prioritize the greatest needs. Will we allow these challenges to define the 2021 kettle when we look back on it? No, we absolutely will not! We will look back with the utmost gratitude for those who rang and those who gave. We will look forward with hope as we begin 2022 knowing we will be able to assist more through Common Grace Ministries as a result of the Red Kettle Campaign than we would without it.
From our Common Grace Ministries family to yours — we pray this for you from Colossians 3:15(CEV) “Each one of you is part of the body of Christ, and you were chosen to live together in peace. So let the peace that comes from Christ control your thoughts. And be grateful.”
May God bless you and keep you healthy and happy in 2022.
The Rev. Angie Kidd is executive director of Common Grace Ministries, based in Noble County, and chair of The Noble County Salvation Army Service Extension Unit.
