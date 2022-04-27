To the editor:
Electing a sheriff is all about integrity and character for me. It is about doing what is fair and proper. It is about telling the truth and being transparent. Finally, it is about being a good leader and always putting the community ahead of your personal aspirations. Sheriff Cserep has earned my support in this election by staying positive and focusing on being sheriff rather than running for sheriff.
I have seen how Dave has run his campaign and I have watched how he has reacted to attacks on his character and lies being spread about him in the community. I have suggested that he needs to set the record straight and that he needs to aggressively retaliate. His response to me took me back. He said, “Being sheriff is about keeping the trust of the community. If I retaliate by saying negative things, this will reduce the community’s trust in me. If I lose the community’s trust, I cannot be an effective sheriff.”
This simple statement explains everything about Sheriff Cserep. In the face of adversity, he would rather keep silent to protect the integrity of the position than to sling mud against his opponent and possibly win a campaign. This is what having character and integrity is all about.
I have never written a letter to the editor, but with what I have seen in the past few weeks with letter after letter telling half truths and outright lies about Sheriff Cserep I feel it is necessary to have my voice heard. When we elected Dave, we asked him to clean up the sheriff's department. We asked him to make the department more visible and to ensure that we did not have any more escapes from our jail. To do this, he increased accountability standards within the department. He brought in new leaders, moved deputies into different positions and over the past three years he has made major changes to the betterment of DeKalb County. Some deputies were replaced during the process and they are now speaking out.
Simply, Dave Cserep is a man of integrity and he has the character that is needed to be the sheriff of DeKalb County. He refuses to run a negative campaign; he refuses to hit back when attacked in public and he continues to tell us about the achievements of the department and his officers. This is who I want leading our sheriff’s department. I am a supporter of Dave Cserep and I hope that you are as well.
John Good
Auburn
