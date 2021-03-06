To the editor:
Hello! I’m back — the 31-year veteran English teacher (retired) and ultra liberal — John Stevens. And I have, I’m sure you’ll be surprised, a defense of President Biden and yet another attack on FOX “News.”
Recently, the president (the real one) was accused of calling the governors of Texas and Mississippi Neanderthals. FOX immediately picked up on this non-news item and went a little overboard about it. They noted first that it wasn’t presidential to call other politicians and people names. Really? After the former guy?
I have a point to make about the statement the president made. He referred to the idea of abandoning protective masks as Neanderthal thinking, using Neanderthal as an adjective to modify the word thinking, not the governors themselves.
Hence, all the off-the-rails reaction by FOX was merely a poor understanding of grammar on their part. And it was simply more of the waste of time that is that network. Perhaps they should spend their time with more newsworthy items like Potatohead and Dr. Seuss.
Watch your grammar, and for crying out loud, wear your mask (over your nose)!
John Stevens
Angola
