To the editor:
In October I fell in the parking lot outside of Kroger.
I want to thank the woman that held the umbrella over me. Is was raining.
The fireman that held my head.
The man that directed traffic around us until the EMS came.
God bless you all!
There are still good people out there.
Malinda Burns
Auburn
