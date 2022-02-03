To the editor:
Normally Democrats are happy to see infighting amongst the Republicans in town. The Republican mayor opposing an action supported by all six of his fellow Republican Council members and siding with the solo Democratic Council representative? This is not Auburn as usual, but there is no joy to be had for the Democrats over this dissension amongst the GOP. Why is that?
Before we jump to conclusions about why the Republican Council members are recommending that Auburn create a Utility Service Board (USB), let’s back up a bit and ask a better question. Let’s remember that our mayor, the one who said he was divinely elected (true story), fired the department head of Auburn Essential Services (AES), Auburn Electric (AE), as well as the head of Auburn’s Information Systems Administrative Division days before Christmas. He then fired the department head of Building, Planning and Development 10 days later — the day after Christmas weekend.
We would expect that if you are going to remove decades of combined institutional expertise from multiple city departments that it would be done with justified cause. Right?
If your boss is fired with good reason, what wouldn’t you do? You wouldn’t then follow suit and turn in your resignation letter, as well. Right?
Right!
Doesn’t it make you wonder then why four city employees from BPD have quit explicitly due to Mike Ley’s choice to terminate their department head? Moreover, it is my understanding that we have lost two AES employees this past month, as well. How many more AES employees are ready to leave in this uncertain environment?
However, even if you have never met any of the, now former, employees of Auburn Essential Services (AES) or the Building, Planning and Development Department (BPD), you can use that general “sniff test” about what people do when a supervisor gets fired to know that something foul is afoot. If a firing is justified, good and reasonable people don’t follow the leader and quit, too.
Remember that reasonable people don’t quit when the right people get fired, so this number should be zero if the firing made sense to the people working day in and day out with their department heads. We also know that the number of resignations is expected to increase if the Utility Service Board (USB) fails to become a reality.
If, though, you are fortunate enough to know any of these former employees, then you also know what a significant loss this is to our city, to our community, and to the future of Auburn. I had the pleasure of getting to know Amy Schweitzer and Amber Bassett when they were working on the 6th and Main St. revitalization project. They are knowledgeable, respectful, open-minded and yet they were laser-focused on how to make Auburn — their own community — maximize its potential. Regardless of political affiliation, those of us who worked with the members of Auburn’s Building, Planning and Development Department were in full agreement about how truly blessed we were to have such stellar city employees. Now, every single one of those six people in that department have either been fired or resigned ...
Each of us needs to know that if the USB is created via referendum that the Mayor will then be required by state law to appoint the majority of the USB board members. Can you trust the person who is single-handedly destroying our best city assets to appoint people who will ask thoughtful questions and to raise valid concerns or will he appoint more people that are simply willing and eager to do his bidding? The only option to protect our city from further harm is to safeguard our utilities through the creation of a USB as a city ordinance by the Common Council members (see Indiana Code 8-1.5-3-3).
You don’t need to read Hamlet to realize that something is rotten in the city of Auburn. Let’s not allow our community to become another small-town tragedy. Visit stabilizeauburnnow.com to learn why most people are making the wise choice to support a Utility Service Board by means of a city ordinance.
Janet Canino, Ph.D.
Auburn
