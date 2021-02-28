25 years ago
• Students of East Noble Theatre and Vocal Music Department “Raise a Ruckus” performed at Lakeland High School. The show was opened by the Lakeland Stage Band, which was directed by James Leichty. Shelly Yoder-Wray, Miss Indiana 1992, was the featured guest as she sang several songs, including two from the Broadway musical and motion picture, “Grease.” The event was sponsored by Dollars for Scholars, a community-based fundraiser to supply academic support to local students.
