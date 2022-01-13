To the editor:
It’s the season when once again when we are asked to serve our county. There are many ways to serve such as County Council seats in our four districts, Trustees or Precinct Committeemen and school boards to mention a few.
If you are not happy with tax and spend, spend, spend and tired of back room deals such as giving out tax abatements, please get used to losing those rights if you are not willing to sacrifice some of your time to serve.
If you are not willing to serve your country we won’t have a country to serve.
To file for office contact the DeKalb County clerks office on the second floor of the court house.
For additional information please call 260-927-4385
Nancy Hartman
Corunna
