To the editor:
Respect. I am an older, age 62, retired lady. I think the word respect has lost its meaning to most people.
People don't seem to respect others' beliefs, religion, race and cultures.
I believe in morals, responsibility, respect and compassion for life. I have seen so many times the disrespect for life. I have donated to help so many organizations that help animals and people.
It's sad when greed and jealousy take over. I hope through this COVID-19 and all these nurses that people appreciate the things they have and are thankful for what they have.
I hope once this COVID-19 virus ends that life goes back to normal. I hope the bullying and thieving stops since there's so much of it.
I hope that people and animals aren't programmable.
Sheri Strong
Garrett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.