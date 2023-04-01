To the Editor:
Chloe Cole is a charming young lady worthy of our respect.
She speaks publicly about factors leading her to transition and detransition.
Factors related to her transition included a degree of autism, early onset of puberty, and a traumatic sexual encounter.
As a result, she felt alienated from her body. Ultimately, medical professionals recommended hormone treatment and eventually a double mastectomy.
Online influences from the transgender community played a strong role in her transition. She was initially influenced by the acceptance of this community. Later, though, they showed their duplicitous nature when she detransitioned.
Why didn’t health care professionals recognize the aforementioned factors and dissuade her from hormone treatments and surgery?
She lives in woke California. The worldview affects the judgment of some medical professionals.
Economic and political pressures are part of the issue. Some within the medical community are unscrupulous. Each transgender patient is worth hundreds of thousands in pharmaceutical and medical revenue.
Chloe is a Christian now. She understands her identity is found in Christ and the church community not the LGBTQ+ community.
She laments loss of the bonding experience with her future children through breastfeeding. And, it is unclear if she will be able to reproduce.
Did Chloe need to transition? No. Feelings of alienation are resolved with the passage of puberty in the majority of cases.
Woke activists, including some school administrators, teachers and counselors, frequently claim transgender youth will invariably commit suicide if deprived of these treatments.
School systems are increasingly leaving parents out of the picture. They often think nonconsenting parents are unenlightened oppressors whose guardianship should be stripped. Parents aren’t even informed by school authorities that their child is experiencing these issues.
The woke think the State knows what’s best. Some teachers claim they are the child’s new, loving parent.
How loving is it to encourage delusions leading to actions resulting in lifelong complications and pain, based on transient feelings during puberty?
My position on this topic:
The mind needs to come into conformity with the real world of God’s creation. The body’s design reflects the real world. A change of mind, not body, is needed to bring the person into conformity with God’s world. Until then, chaos and disorder will ensue. Transitioning won’t resolve it.
Mankind is alienated from God, fellow man, nature and his own body due to the Fall. The ultimate change of mind comes through a spiritual rebirth which involves reordering the person’s entire worldview. This spiritual rebirth is necessary for every person, not transgenders alone.
I suggest watching interviews with Chloe on Youtube for real-life insight into the pain this movement has caused.
Additionally, Abigail Shrier will be speaking April 20, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the Merchant Building on the Noble County Fairgrounds. She is the author of “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters”.
Her focus is the medical realities. More information is available from Noble Events at 260-242-0351.
Use of words like “transgender”, “transition” and “detransition” without scare quotes should not be construed as me believing a real transition occurs. I am condescending to woke vocabulary for purposes of communication.
Remember this: the Biden administration, Democrat legislators, teacher unions, federal/state departments of education, and other federal agencies are aligned with activists to force wokeness and gender ideology upon the American public.
House Republicans authored and passed HR5 Parent Bill of Rights Act requiring transparency from schools. Sadly, all Democrats voted against it.
Why? They enjoy a symbiotic relationship with woke activists that they will not abandon. They think woke indoctrination of children ensures their political future.
Email me at christiannewsjunkie@mediacombb.net for clarification on any remarks.
Robert Sparkman
Rome City
