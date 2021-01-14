To the editor:
Eleven days into the new year and I’m sure that almost everyone can see that this is going to be an interesting year. Not only the year, but the future.
Because of the double standard and hypocrisy of most in government and the one-sided news reporting that floods our homes, citizens are reacting. Some with anger. Some with hatred.
The ones who are angry peacefully stand for America and its freedoms. They speak out with their voices, in the midst of all of the turmoil. They realize that things were going well and that there was one in government speaking out for them, their freedom, and America. They realize all of the good that has happened in the last four years and want it to continue.
The ones who are full of hate just keep on promoting that hate. They don’t care that government doesn’t care about them. They don’t care that Congress is more interested in impeachment and the 25th amendment than about the vaccine or the stimulus checks to be given to the ones that lost their livelihoods because of the government. They don’t realize that they are destroying the lives of good, honest men and women. They don’t realize that their free speech can also disappear. What will they do without social media?
So, what”s the answer? We need God! Our nation must return to God. I’m sure that you’ve heard over many years that we’ve taken God out of everything. And we can see, if you think about it, what that has done to the country, families, schools, morals, and even churches. In the book of Lamentations the people of Israel had it worse than we do and they brought a lot of it on themselves. They abandoned God. The country realized that it had to repent. As Peter said, “I have written both letters as reminders to stimulate you to wholesome thinking.” Let’s get stimulated! Let’s do what God says, all the while remembering that the world hates Christianity because it doesn’t want to be convicted.
So, let’s start in a simple manner. Those of you who don’t believe that there is a God can stand naked in front of a mirror and contemplate what happens within your body. Then go outside (get dressed first) and look at a tree, flower, insect, the stars, everything in nature. Then, when you say “wow” talk to those who know God about what to do next. Those of you who know God know what must be done. Let’s get started now before we’re too far gone.
An interesting statement from Noah Webster: “God commands you to choose for rulers just men who will rule in the fear of God. The preservation of a republican government depends on the faithful discharge of this duty; if the citizens neglect their duty and place unprincipled men in office, the government will soon be corrupted; laws will be made, not for the public good, so much as for selfish or local purposes; corrupt or incompetent men will be appointed to execute the laws; the public revenues will be squandered on unworthy men; and the rights of the citizens will be violated or disregarded.”
Gene Link
Auburn
