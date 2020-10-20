To the editor:
We want to shout out a great big thank you to two Noble County deputy sheriffs, who so kindly helped us on Monday, Oct. 4, at the corner of U.S. 6 West and S.R. 9 North, by the Citgo station. Also, a young lady at the Citgo station was very helpful.
Chris Moriarity and Chris Hadon, thank you for all your help. It was certainly appreciated.
Joe and Kathy Costello
Rome City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.