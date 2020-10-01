To the editor:
“People don’t buy what you do, but why you do it.” – Simon Sinek
This is a quote Simon Sinek said on a Ted Talk clip that I show in my classes. He compares Samuel Pierpont Langley with the Wright Brothers. Langley had all sorts of backing and resources, while the Wright Brothers used their own money and resources. Both people were driven to find a way to fly. Langley wanted to be rich and famous, while the Wright Brothers were trying to find a way to make the world a better place.
We can tell “the why” that motivates people to get involved by their past, present, and hopes for the future. As I see all the political signs propped up around, I am so proud of people wanting to get involved with our community. I’m proud of all of the political signs I see while driving throughout our community — an authentic showing of people who care about the future.
I have lived in this community and been a teacher at DeKalb for 23 years. For our future of DeKalb Central, Heather Krebs is the best choice for school board president. Her “why” is truly wanting what is best for DeKalb Central.
I believe an exceptional school board member wants to not only know the community but has deep roots within. A great school board member is able to separate their own wants and needs and do what is best for kids and the district. They are a bridge between the schools and the community.
Being a school board member takes a lot of time outside of your career, so you have to be committed to kids and the community. I think a school board member not only shows up to meetings, but is visible in all extracurricular functions as well, like musicals, sports, or award activities. Heather excels in all of these facets.
Heather Krebs has been a student, parent, and board member in DeKalb Central Schools. Therefore we know through her past, present, and future, that she wants the best for our kids here at DeKalb Central. She has two step-children that have been through the system and two kids in the DeKalb Central system currently. I think it is ideal for a board member to have these types of family connections, because then they have a proper understanding of how schools are operated at each age level.
Heather is easy to talk with and listens to all stakeholders. We have faced adversity through all aspects of COVID 19, so I have genuinely appreciated her thoughtfulness, transparency, and availability during this time. I have appreciated how transparent and available she has been through this time. There are many decisions that go through a school board, and even if it is difficult to get whole community consensus, Heather is more than willing to discuss what she can about these decisions. As I speak with other teachers outside of the district and compare, our school board is one of the most transparent in the state.
I know a vote is very personal, and I certainly don’t want to tell people how to vote. I am saying if you truly look at the “why” someone is involved, you won’t find a better and more experienced board member than Heather Krebs. Thanks for your time.
Brett Eltzroth, teacher/parent
Auburn
