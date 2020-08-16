90 years ago
• C.G. Kimmel, custodian of the Kendallville City Building, reported that his 12-year-old grandson, Charles Eugene Kimmel, of Fort Wayne, is much improved after his life hung in the balance in a Fort Wayne hospital. He was one of eight boys who were made very ill last week by white lead poisoning. Mr. Kimmel was told that the careless or unskilled use of white lead used in the pipe service that supplies the Limberlost camp is what caused the illness of the lads.
