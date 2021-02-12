Many people are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and some are so excited to receive the double shots that they’re posting pictures of their vaccination card on social media. Whether to raise awareness or encourage others to get vaccinated too, BBB discourages posting these photos. What many don’t realize, in the middle of the excitement, is that sharing a photo of your vaccination card may lead to identity theft or help scammers create fake cards.
Vaccination cards contain personally identifying information such as birth dates, full names and other important details about the vaccination, so sharing this sensitive information may make you vulnerable to scammers. Depending on the level of your social media security settings, it could be easy for anybody to take that information.
Scammers in Great Britain have already been caught selling phony vaccination cards on eBay and TikTok. It’s only a matter of time before similar cons make their way to the United States — if they haven’t already. The more cards there are readily available on the internet, the easier it will be for scammers to create phony versions.
Luckily, there are plenty of precautions you can take to safely share your exciting news to your friends and family on social media.
The BBB offers helpful tips to share safely on social media:
• Share your vaccine sticker or use a profile frame instead. If you want to post about your vaccine, there are safer ways to do it. You can share a photo of your vaccine sticker, if you receive one, or Facebook offers a custom frame to place around your profile picture.
• Review your security settings. Check your security settings on all social media platforms to see what you are sharing and with whom. If you only want friends and family to see your posts, be sure that’s how your privacy settings are configured. If you prefer for your profile to remain public, be aware that anything you post can be shared by anyone who sees it.
• Be wary of answering popular social media prompts. Sharing your vaccine photo is just the latest social trend. Think twice before participating in other viral personal posts, such as listing all the cars you’ve owned (including makes/model years), favorite songs or top 10 TV shows. Some of these “favorite things” are commonly used passwords or security questions and can be used by scammers in attempts to hack your personal accounts.
If you spot a scam, whether you’ve lost money or not, report it to BBB’s Scam Tracker at BBB.org/ScamTracker and the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Your story can help other consumers avoid similar scams.
Marjorie Stephens is president/CEO of BBB Serving Northern Indiana.
