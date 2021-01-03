25 years ago
• LaOtto Fire Chief Larry Hershberger, the last remaining member of the group that founded the LaOtto Volunteer Fire Department 32 years ago, will hang his white hat on the No. 1 peg and walk out of the fire station for the last time as an active member of the department. Fire chief duties will fall to Craig Mossberger in 1996.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.