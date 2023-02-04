On Friday morning, representatives from Main Street America were in town to gather information as it considers downtown Kendallville for national accreditation.
We hope they left impressed, because the impromptu focus group gathered had a lot to brag about.
As part of its $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant, Kendallville is required to work toward national accreditation, a membership and status that would recognize the city as a thriving downtown with the infrastructure and local support to ensure it stays that way.
The designation could open the city to new opportunities such as grants, as well as have the support of the nationwide organization that recognizes hundreds of communities across the U.S.
Indiana has only 14 nationally accredited Main Street and many of those are much larger communities including Muncie, Bloomington, Noblesville and Franklin. Kendallville would love to be the 15th and would be the third smallest to do so, ahead of Aurora and Lawrenceburg in the southeast corner and about the same size as Wabash.
What would be more impressive for Kendallville is that it could achieve the status in such a short period of time.
The city has only had a full-time Main Street Manager in Kristen Johnson for a single year. Momentum downtown really only started to take off in 2020, when construction started on the downtown streetscape work and has since snowballed into another $2 million grant, $100,000 in local facade grants and significant steps toward occupying, fixing up and adding to the downtown merchant base.
Main Street America, in its opening focus group on Friday, was clearly looking for an organization that connects and works with city government, local nonprofits and its community members and the representatives got an earful about the ways Historic Downtown Kendallville collaborates all over the place.
The city’s recent events speak for themselves — the Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival and the first-ever Lantern Parade drew thousands to downtown in 2022 — but the organization has served as glue between other key stakeholders too. Johnson works directly with downtown business owners, floats in and is alongside the redevelopment commission and historic preservation commission and connects with all of the various providers who make the local events happen.
Granted, Main Street America may have some reservations about a movement that is young and still growing. A question about the sustainability of funding the Main Street manager position appears to be an area of concern.
But, ultimately, how many communities Kendallville’s size even have a full-time position like that? How many communities find a way to get that position done and utilize it to the impact Kendallville has for its size.
The city may not get the accreditation this time around, but it’s clearly on the right track. Kendallville is a compelling case in a small community that is not content to wither and fade as is happening to many rural communities.
We hope that Main Street America got that message Friday.
We wish the city luck as it is considered for this national recognition.
It’s been earned.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Jeff Jones, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
