After months-long negotiations on a new COVID-19 relief bill, President Donald Trump shot a torpedo into it in a Tuesday evening address from the White House.
Trump called the bill “a disgrace” and after making a laundry list of complaints, also urged Congress to up the direct payments to Americans, which was negotiated at $600 per person, half of the amount that went out earlier this year.
“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000,” Trump said.
The core of Trump’s complaints about the bill, which he called “anything but” COVID relief were not actually with the relief bill but with the government omnibus spending bill the COVID-19 relief was attached to.
That omnibus bill, the government funding that you so often hear Congress needs to pass or risk another government shutdown (which could happen again if the funding bill isn’t passed by the end of the day Monday), is its own beast. Congress spars over that every year, with topics like foreign aid, domestic programs, arts support, poor relief, tax exemptions and other matters serving as annual political footballs.
As is typical for Trump, he riled his base by ignoring important context to rail against a tangential issue that would be completely unconnected from COVID-19 relief if Congress had chosen to disconnect the relief bill from the omnibus bill.
Lawmakers didn’t, likely because they wagered combining the big relief package with the must-pass government funding bill would help both succeed. That appeared to be true, as the package passed with strong bipartisan support in both wings of Congress.
On Tuesday, Indiana Sen. Todd Young gave a much more accurate picture of what the COVID-19 relief bill actually includes than Trump did. Outside of $600 payments to Americans, it also includes $300 per week in extra unemployment benefits; $325 billion for small business including more funding for the popular and successful Paycheck Protection Program; $82 billion in support for schools; $51 billion for vaccine development and deployment and for COVID-19 testing; $25 billion for rental assistance and $11 billion for ag assistance which will likely benefit Indiana more than other states.
Trump’s demand for higher direct payments delighted Democrats, who had been arguing for more money for everyday people from the start, and likely rankled his own party, some of whom like Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul had argued the federal government should give people nothing.
We’re guessing most Americans burned through $1,200 from earlier this year pretty fast. By the laws of math, that would mean they could burn through $600 twice as fast.
Even in rural northeast Indiana, where cost of living is lower, $600 doesn’t get you very far. In more expensive regions of the country, $600 doesn’t even cover half a month of rent.
Considering the median annual household income in the four-county area is around $46,000, the possibility of $4,000 for a married couple as Trump suggested is actual folding money to work with.
After unemployment hit as high as 30% in some of our counties during the shutdown order, we suspect many families, even those that have made it back to work, are still trying to play catch-up with their finances.
Sen. Young and Sen. Mike Braun supported the spending package already. Rep. Jim Banks, who has complained about omnibus bills before, was one of the 53 representatives in the House who voted against it compared to 359 who supported it, including 128 of his Republican colleagues.
We urge our members of Congress not only to continue to support the $900 billion in COVID relief as is, but also to support upping the payments by any amount, even if the final number doesn’t turn out to be $2,000 per person.
Our Republican leaders often argue people know how to spend their money better than government, so make good on that mantra and give them more of it to use as they see fit.
