To the editor:
As a professor for 45 years, I have several concerns about higher education. According to the Steuben County website, an overwhelming number voters of supported Republican Party candidates at the national level. Numerous recent surveys found faculty are in favor of skin color and gender diversity, but far less supportive of thought diversity.
Professor Walter Williams asserted that “many professors spend class time indoctrinating students with their views,” which are often leftist or even socialist. For example, of the 66 top-rated liberal arts colleges, 39 percent had not a single registered Republican professor.
In anthropology departments, the Democrat to Republican ratio was 133 to 1, and in the social science departments the ratio was 133 to 0!
In the United States, registered Democrats and Republicans are roughly equal, but an examination of over 150 departments and upper-level administrations at 32 elite colleges by the Center for the Study of Popular Culture found that nationally the ratio of registered Democrats to registered Republicans was more than 10 to 1 (1,397 Democrats compared to 134 Republicans). Not a single department at any of the 32 schools even remotely approached parity.
The closest any school came was Northwestern University, where 80 percent of faculty were registered Democrats and 20 percent registered Republicans. At Brown University the ratio was 30 to 1. The researchers could not identify a single Republican on the faculty at Williams, Oberlin, MIT or Haverford College.
And the problem is getting worse. The ratio of liberal to conservative professors has profoundly changed from 4 to 1 a few years ago to 17 to 1 today.
A Center of Media and Public Affairs Study found that “American academia is overwhelmingly dominated by liberal secularists,” a fact that explains the bias against conservatives and religious faculty in hiring and promotion. According to Gallup Polls, of the last 50 years, about 70 percent of Americans believe in some form of creationism, in contrast to about three percent of leading science academics.
Depending on how questions are asked, around 10 percent of Americans are atheists compared to 95 percent of leading science academics. This is a major problem today in academia as reflected in the many contemporary news stories about colleges, such as riots at the University of California caused by the Antifa movement (from the German Antifaschistische Aktion movement formed in 1932 with the German Communist Party).
Thank you!
Jerry Bergman Ph.D.
Montpelier, Ohio
