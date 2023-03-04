To the Editor:
On March 17, 461 A.D., Maewyn Succa died. Most everyone knows him as “Saint Patrick.”
There is much folklore about St. Patrick. For one, he wasn't Irish, but was born about 390 A.D, in what is now Great Britain, either England, Scotland, or Wales. He was born into a religious and aristocratic family. Ironically enough, at a young age he showed no interest in religion.
History records that Patrick, at age 16, was captured by Irish raiders and spent several years as a slave in Ireland. It was during this time that he learned the various rituals, customs, and language of the Druids.. Patrick had a dream in which God spoke to him, saying, “Your ship is ready.” Patrick fled to a southeastern harbor, where he boarded a ship and escaped.
When he got back home, he decided to dedicate his life to God. He spent the next 12 years studying under his mentor, St. Germain, the bishop of Auxerre. When he became a bishop himself, he had a dream that the people of Ireland were calling out to him.
It is at this time, he changed his name to Patricius, or Patrick, which derives from the Latin term for “father figure.”
He returned to the very people who enslaved him, and began a spiritual awakening in the hearts of the pagan people. Because of Patrick’s time as a slave in Ireland, he knew the language and culture and could preach to the people in a way that made sense to them. He had so much zeal for the Lord that even after being arrested many times by the Celtic Druids, he still continued his quest to win the hearts of the Irish People with the Good News of Jesus Christ.
During the 30 years of work there, Patrick converted over 135,000 people, established 300 churches, and consecrated 350 bishops.
For over a thousand years, millions of people celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, to remember his missionary work in Ireland. In Ireland, people don't work but go to church and gather with family..
In the United States, St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated by wearing green, which symbolizes spring as well as Irish culture. What started as a religious holiday has become a secular celebration of all things Irish.
Ken Blinco
Portland, Tennessee
