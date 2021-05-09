To Raymond Kelley, 89, of Auburn, who last week received a long-overdue Silver Service Star for participating in five separate campaigns of the Korean War and a Korean War Service Medal awarded by the Republic of Korea. The DeKalb County Veterans Service Office and U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ office arranged for the awards.
To four local educators who have been honored by the Indiana Association of School Principals. J.E. Ober Elementary School’s Kristi Surfus, Prairie Heights High School’s Jeremy Swander and Fremont Middle School’s Greg Mohler were honored as District 3 principals of the year, and Lakeland Junior/Senior High School’s Chelsea Superczynski was honored as District 3 assistant principal of the year.
To local artists Amy Buchs and Dave Schlemmer, who are creating their largest wall mural yet in downtown Auburn, and to Dave Rodecap, owner of The Sprinkling Can store in downtown Auburn, who commissioned the artwork on the side of his building.
